Elrow Music Festival: A Night to Remember in Bulgaria’s Capital City Sofia – Kaos Garden

On March 18th, 2023, the Bulgarian capital city Sofia played host to Elrow – Kaos Garden, a Spanish event concept. The sold-out party was organized by EXE, a Bulgarian organization that has gained a reputation for hosting some of the most fascinating dance music events in the country at its two clubs and various other venues.

The party was started off by Pavel Petrov, one of Bulgaria’s most notorious dance music exports. He entertained the crowd with a unique and intriguing set before making way for Bastian Bux, a Barcelona native who delivered a groovy tech-house driven set that heated up the dancefloor even more.

The UK’s duo Solardo then took the stage, sending partygoers into further excitement with their high-energy tech-house set. They continued their performance with a bit darker and heavier techno selection. The headliners, who recently collaborated with dance music legend Tiesto, went above and beyond in their set before the stage welcomed Green Velvet.

Green Velvet, a Chicago-born and bred DJ and producer veteran, demonstrated his typically dark and heavy bassline-driven music selection. He sent the crowd into euphoria with his iconic records such as Deceiver and Space Date.

Elrow’s resident DJ, Marc Maya, closed the night off with a fast energetic tech-house set and put an end to a party that many will remember for a long time.

The success of the event highlights the growing popularity of dance music events in Bulgaria, with organizations such as EXE leading the way in bringing world-class DJs and performers to the country. The Elrow – Kaos Garden event in Sofia has undoubtedly left a lasting impression on attendees and demonstrated Bulgaria’s potential as a destination for top-tier dance music events.