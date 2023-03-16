Everything But The Girl share music video for latest single ‘Run A Red Light’: Watch

By Ouranios Savva 125

Returning in style, Everything But The Girl have just shared the music video for their latest single ‘Run A Red Light.’ “I met a lot of characters during my years in clubland, and I wrote this song about the guy at the end of the night, who dreams his big moment is just around the corner. All the bravado and good intentions masking the vulnerability. The video is like a dream of the story,” Everything But The Girl say

Causing quite the frenzy since their return, Everything But The Girl have just released the third instalment from their upcoming ‘Fuse‘ album, and this time round, have accompanied the single with a music video that captures the tracks’ essence throughout. Having gone into early retirement back in 1999, the iconic duo consisting of Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn left quite the void within our scene, but as time has progressed, fans alike have now rejoiced at the idea of witnessing history in the making once again. A stunning production in every sense of the word, ‘Run A Red Light‘ acts as the latest reminder of how breathtaking this upcoming body of work is actually going to be, and of course we are all for it.

Impacting the house scene in the early 80s and 90s, Everything But The Girl have been nothing less than influential throughout time, and although their hiatus has lasted for the better part of two decades, we could not have become anymore familiar with the phrase of “patience is key,” and in this very instance, it truly is. A surprise return in a true Everything But The Girl fashion, this latest single acts as yet another indicator towards the musical prowess of this timeless duo, with ‘Run A Red Light’ more than set on taking listeners on a musical journey that is as emotive and meaningful as it can get. Providing us all with a further outlook on the track, the message that it portrays, as well as an insider on the accompanying music video and its director, Charlie Di Placido, the duo shared the following;

“I met a lot of characters during my years in clubland, and I wrote this song about the guy at the end of the night, who dreams his big moment is just around the corner. All the bravado and good intentions masking the vulnerability. The video is like a dream of the story. We’ve found with this record that choreography can express the emotion in our music without having to be too literal. The characters, the clothes, the movement, the direction all just fit. Charlie and his team really get the feelings we’re going for. It’s been a great collaboration.”

Out now, ‘Run A Red Light’ acts as the follow up to ‘Nothing Left To Lose‘ and ‘Caution To The Wind,’ as Everything But The Girl steadily prepare us for the release of their album, on April 21st. An emotive song, centered by a slow jamming pace, be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Alongside the track, a music video for the ages, we would also like to know your own thoughts on both in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Edward Bishop