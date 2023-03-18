Faithless icon Sister Bliss unveils emotive new single ‘Life Is A Melody’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 223

Taking listeners on the most emotive of musical journeys, Faithless icon Sister Bliss has just unveiled her latest single ‘Life Is A Melody,’ alongside Hyacinth and Apollo. “I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of euphoria and intensity of being back on the road, and the power of music to bring us together once again. I was inspired to reach out to Hyacinth & Apollo and when we got together to create ‘Life Is A Melody’ the alchemy was tangible,” Sister Bliss says

Blessing fans alike with the most emotive of singles, Sister Bliss has just revealed her latest single, entitled ‘Life Is A Melody.’ Implementing her signature sound throughout, the iconic DJ/producer once more showcases the undeniable musical prowess that she possesses, as well as a wider dynamic of her solo music. Better known for her trailblazing role in the emergence of Faithless alongside the late Maxi Jazz and Rollo, Sister Bliss has been a true pioneer within the dance scene for over two decades now, with her music acting as a clear indicator towards the ever-so influential act that has graced the dance scene. Taking this production to even further heights, Hyacinth (aka Jem Haynes) and Apollo (aka Jinadu) ensure nothing less than the most feel-good of vibes, as ‘Life Is A Melody’ enters our lives at the most fitting of moments.

Encapsulating the euphoria and intensity of finally being back on tour, Sister Bliss took inspiration from the devastating impact that the global pandemic had on the dance scene, and on humanity for that matter, and in turn, has reached to the power of music in a bid to showcase her true feelings and emotions whilst being unable to perform for a significant amount of time. Portraying the most clear of messages, ‘Life Is A Melody’ further advocates the true meaning of soul music, as each musical element dives deep into the unknown, leaving the listener with that sense of euphoria as they embark on a journey that has no return. A life changing experience to say the least, each of the featured artists ensure an end product like no other, whilst the ever-so powerful and deep vocals, will have anyone feeling some type of way.

“It all started in a South London basement – I first saw Hyacinth & Apollo aka Grammy winner Jinadu & DJ/ producer Jem Haynes perform at a private gig in London I was DJing at – their live set totally blew me away. Following the liberating feeling of playing a huge number of festivals over the summer after multiple postponements due to the pandemic, I wanted to encapsulate that feeling of euphoria and intensity of being back on the road, and the power of music to bring us together once again. I was inspired to reach out to Hyacinth & Apollo and when we got together to create ‘Life Is A Melody’ the alchemy was tangible.“ – Sister Bliss

Out now under HE.SHE.THEY, ‘Life Is A Melody’ is the epitome of a track that will have anyone out of their seats and straight onto the nearest dance-floor in no time at all. A big room masterpiece, Sister Bliss has once again showcased her genius mind, whilst the collaboration as a whole is destined for nothing less than ultimate success. With this in mind, be sure to check out this masterpiece of a track in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Sister Bliss / Provided By: Press