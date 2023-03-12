Fatboy Slim supports Gary Lineker and his views on illegal immigration during set in Manchester

By Ouranios Savva 240

Legendary DJ/producer Fatboy Slim has shown his support towards Gary Lineker and his views on illegal immigration by showcasing a shot of the former football player and a round of applause during his set in Manchester.

Showcasing his support towards Gary Lineker and his recent comments in relation the UK government’s new Illegal Immigration Bill, Fatboy Slim (real name Norman Cook) took the opportunity of making his own views on the matter quite clear, as a shot of the former football player emerged in the background during the legendary DJ/producer’s set in Manchester, and then followed by a round of applause from himself and everyone in attendance.

Having caused quite the controversy with his stand on the matter, Lineker saw his position as presenter on BBC’s Match Of The Day being stripped away on the grounds of a “breach of impartiality guidelines,” and in turn has sparked a series of support towards his own response, with Fatboy Slim being the latest to applaud Lineker’s views. Looking to deal with illegal immigration, the UK government announced that asylum won’t be provided to those looking to enter the country without documentation, and in hindsight, offering no protection to people who are trafficked. On the flip side of that, Lineker tweeted the following;

“There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Standing in solidarity with those views, the number of people backing up Lineker and his comments has been growing on the daily, thus, creating a wider division between the UK government and its people. A subject that will be talked about for quite some time, we would like to also know your own thoughts on the matter, so be sure to share your views in the comments section.

Image Credit: Fatboy Slim / Provided By: Rukes.com