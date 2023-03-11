Feron drops hypnotic bootleg of “War” by The George Kaplan Conspiracy

Dutch producer and rising talent Feron is back with a brand new bootleg. Putting an innovative spin on “War” from French band The George Kaplan Conspiracy, the Amsterdam artist is continuing his journey to the top in style.

Receiving support from none other than Danish superstar MORTEN, “War (Feron Bootleg)” sees the DJ/producer turn a mid-tempo electro rock song into a satisfying slow-burn of a techno track. The strange and wonderful balance of the original gets traded for dynamic, pulsating kicks, crushing hi-hats, and a lead that truly captivates. It’s a completely different song, with so much vigor and energy that you hardly even notice that it’s almost twice the length of the original. Warbly and distorted vocals build an almost psychedelic atmosphere; the excellent pacing makes it a blast from start to finish. Feron crafts a dark and decidedly fun remix, resulting in a techno scorcher that will find itself on dancefloors for years and years to come.

Image credit: Feron (press)

