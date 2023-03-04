Fred again.. collaborates with Mike Skinner & Dermot Kennedy on ‘Mike (desert island duvet)’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 177

“This is one of my favourite things I’ve ever been a part of. Mainly because it’s just like listening to one of my favourite ever musicians. Well it’s not like that, it IS that,” says Fred again.. of his newest collaboration with Mike Skinner and Dermot Kennedy, ‘Mike (desert island duvet).’

Already having one of the biggest years of his career yet, Fred again.. has not only released one of the biggest tunes of the year in the form of ‘Rumble‘ with Skrillex and Flowdan, but has also performed a sold-out show at the legendary Madison Square Garden in NYC alongside Skrillex and Four Tet. Keeping that momentum going, he’s now fulfilled another one of his dreams by collaborating with the legendary Mike Skinner and Dermot Kennedy on the dreamy single ‘Mike (desert island duvet).’

The blossoming friendship between Fred again.. and Mike Skinner all began when he was brought out as a special guest vocalist during the producer’s packed All Points East set last year, now leading to ‘Mike (desert island duvet),’ which is a rework of ‘Berwyn (all i got is you)‘ taken from the ‘Actual Life 3‘ album. This version sees Mike Skinner of The Streets add his own original verse with additional vocals from Dermot Kennedy, creating multiple intricate layers of talent that culminate into one dreamy soundscape. Tapping into the rawness of life so perfectly, this is a theme that has been carried throughout Fred’s music and this latest single is no different.

‘Mike (desert island duvet)’ is available to stream here.

Image Credit: Fred again.. (Press) / Provided by Warner Music Group