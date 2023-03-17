Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet unveil one of the year’s biggest tunes in the form of ‘Baby again..’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 210

The time has finally come, as electronic music’s new favourite trio Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet unveil one of this year’s biggest tunes ‘Baby again..‘ after teasing it for months.

Move over ‘Rumble,’ there’s a new anthem from Fred again.., Skrillex and Four Tet in town. Although ‘Rumble’ was just slated as a Fred again.. and Skrillex release, with the pair jokingly stating that they ‘kicked off‘ Four Tet from the record, the highly awaited single ‘Baby again..’ sees all three of the Pangbourne House Mafia come together on their first official single. With this track being one of the biggest highlights from their historic Madison Square Garden set earlier this year in New York City (soundtracking an epic moment where the lights finally dropped), it’s finally been unveiled to the world.

With three artists from very different realms of the electronic music world, it can be a difficult task to figure out how to blend the sounds in a way that feels seamless, but this is exactly what Fred again.., Skrillex & Four Tet have achieved with the ‘Baby again..’ soundscape. A house hitter at its finest, ‘Baby again..’ uses the flavour of its hypnotic vocals sampled from the Lil Baby and Da Baby track ‘Baby‘ with the heat – and the BPM – turned up a notch.

Another ID first premiered in Fred again..’s viral Boiler Room set which has now been released, enjoy the energy of ‘Baby again..’ below.

