Gian Varela & Tom Enzy collaborate for spicy Latin-influenced tech-house track ‘Lo Que Siento’: Listen

By Rahul Kale 147

The worlds of Latin music and electronic dance music collide in a spicy new collaboration between DJ/producers Gian Varela and Tom Enzy. The duo has teamed up for a Latin-influenced tech-house track called ‘Lo Que Siento’, which promises to bring a fresh and energetic flavor to the dancefloor. OUT NOW on Mixmash Records.

‘Lo Que Siento’ is a hot new collaboration between two of the most talented DJs/producers in the game, Tom Enzy and Gian Varela. The track blends Latin music elements with tech-house beats to create a dancefloor-ready anthem that’s sure to get crowds moving. From the moment the track begins, listeners are transported to a world of rhythm and energy that only these two artists could create. With its infectious melody and expertly crafted production, ‘Lo Que Siento’ is a must-listen for fans of both Latin and electronic dance music. The track is OUT NOW via Laidback Luke‘s imprint Mixmash Records.

Talking about the producers behind the track, we first have Gian Varela a DJ/producer and songwriter from Panama, known for fusing sounds and genres in unconventional ways. He combines his upbringing in Panama, the birthplace of reggaetón, with his experiences in the USA to create his own sound. He is a master producer who can delve between genres, and this year he plans to showcase Latin dance music with a repertoire of Spanish house records and Latin urban pop tracks.

Next up we have Tom Enzy a multi-platinum-selling artist known for his hit releases on labels such as Sony, Universal, Warner, Insomniac, Selected, and Spinnin’ Records. He has amassed over 100 million streams on Spotify and was the #1 streamed artist in Portugal for two years in a row. His co-written track ‘In The Dark‘ with Purple Disco Machine and Sophie & The Giants topped the Global Dance Chart and reached the Billboard Top 10 and the top of the European Airplay Chart in 2022.

Their new track features a compelling and intense bassline, paired with lively Latin-influenced melodies that make it perfect for the dancefloor. With both artists known for their ability to ignite crowds with their beats, this collaboration is sure to be a hit among fans of both genres. Even if one doesn’t understand Spanish, the accompanying seductive spoken-word vocals add a groovy finish to the song. This release is a teaser for Varela’s upcoming “L.O.C.” EP, which will include ‘Lo Que Siento’ and five more tracks. Keep an eye out for Gian’s full drop soon on Laidback Luke’s Mixmash Records.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by Unfolded PR