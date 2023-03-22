GORDO heads back to Guatemala to open another Central American Learning Center

By Alshaan Kassam 122

After opening his first learning center in Guatemala, GORDO traveled back to his hometown country and partnered with Seeds of Learning for the opening of a center called EDIFICIO TARAKA in Nuevo Eden, Guatemala.

Diamante Anthony Blackmon also known by the stage name of GORDO, or previously Carnage has been on a clear mission to help the communities he grew up in. Opening up the third school and center in Central America driven by GORDO is dedicated to assisting children to overcome their disadvantages and create more opportunities for their future, GORDO has once again shown to the world that he is committed to making the world a better place.

Working alongside established partner organization Seeds of Learning, a non-profit dedicated to improving prospects for young people living in rural areas of Central America, EDIFICIO TARAKA is the latest learning center the US-based, Guatemalan-raised DJ and producer has funded since his campaign of giving back began in 2014. Situated in Nuevo Eden, a locality in Guatemala’s San Marcos region, the facility’s impact on students will be profound once construction completes as GORDO shares:

“My childhood in Guatemala shaped who I am today and I am honored to give back to the generation of tomorrow in my home country. I dedicate this school to my aunt, my uncle, and my late cousin Catherine who I grew up with in Guatemala.”

Check out the full announcement below from GORDO and let us know what you think in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GORDO (@gordoszn)

Image Credit: Lens Media House