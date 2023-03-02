Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn reveals secrets about hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’

Damon Albarn from Gorillaz recently disclosed in a video interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music that the famous lead piano riff in their 2001 hit single ‘Clint Eastwood’ was produced using a preset on a Suzuki Omnichord called ‘Rock One.’

Damon Albarn has always been a fan of the Hollywood star Clint Westwood and his work in the iconic film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. Interestingly the song ‘Clint Eastwood’ was also named after the same movie.

“We were recording in Jamaica and listening to a lot of dancehall music, and we imagined a cool moniker to have would be Clint Eastwood. Also, I’m a great fan of the actor and of [The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly director] Sergio Leone and Ennio Morricone” – Damon Albarn (while speaking to Entertainment Weekly and during a Reddit Ask Me Stream)

If that wasn’t enough, the illustrious interview also saw Damon Albarn talking about various other musical instruments that have played a crucial role in his work with Gorillaz and Blur over the past few decades, including the Boss VT-1 voice modulator and Yamaha QY10 handheld. He even talked about his collaborations with notable artists such as Grace Jones, Erykah Badu, and Lou Reed during studio sessions.

Be sure to check out Damon Albarn’s complete interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe below –

Image Credit: Gorillaz / Provided by Outside Organisation