Gproject deliver major psytrance remix of Rising Dust’s ‘Sparo’: Listen

By Ouranios Savva

Taking listeners on a musical journey like no other, Gproject have added their own touch to Rising Dust’s psytrance banger, ‘Sparo‘. A remix for the ages, the duo have once again showcased the undeniable musical prowess that they possess.

Blessing us all with a psytrance banger for the ages, Gproject have added their own unique touch on ‘Sparo,’ an original production of also fellow Israeli duo, Rising Dust. Implementing their signature style of play, this latest remix will have anyone feeling some type of way, with Gproject once again showcasing the undeniable musical prowess that they possess. Hard-hitting and full euphoric, ‘Sparo’ is the epitome of a track that will you straight out of your seats and onto the nearest dance-floor, with each musical element incorporated to perfection throughout.

Mastering their craft on the daily, Gproject have been responsible for the curation of high hitters that in turn can have any underground and mainstage festival in complete trance, with the duo ensuring nothing less than the most energetic of vibes when on stage. Gaining the support of some of the biggest names within the dance scene, as well as dropping one fire production after the other, it comes to no surprise that they have set their sights on global dominance, and as you may have guessed, we are all for it. Constant collaborators on MR.BLACK’s label HYBIT, Gproject have shown no signs of slowing down, with tracks such as ‘Euphoria‘ and ‘The Hook,’ further indicating the genius mind(s) of this duo.

Destined for nothing less than the very top of the charts, ‘Sparo (Gproject Remix)‘ leaved no doubt to the imagination, as the duo have done justice to the original Rising Dust production, and in turn, have gifted us with an absolute banger for the ages. More than set on conquering 2023 in their own respect, Gproject are on the right path of reaching ultimate success, and if this latest remix is anything to go by, we could not be any more thrilled of what’s to come. With this said, we will be keeping a close eye on the duo and all their future endeavors within our scene, but for the time being, be sure to check out this certified hit in all its glory below, with streaming also available through all major platforms here. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Gproject (Press)