Green Velvet joins forces with Mihalis Safras for tech-house heater ‘DEEPFAKE’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 104

Globally recognized for igniting the dancefloors with an irresistible groove we cannot get enough of, the house and techno connoisseur known as Green Velvet has teamed up with Mihalis Safras for their legendary tech-house single ‘DEEPFAKE.’

The legend Green Velvet has been tearing up dance floors around the world in the most epic way possible. Whether it be in a nightclub or a global festival, Green Velvet is the one we trust to keep us dancing all night long. Recently joining forces with no other than Mihalis Safras, both artists are delivering all the right vibes with the release of their tech-house heater ‘DEEPFAKE.’

Starting off with elements of distortion and scattering frequencies, a wonky instrumental flows perfectly in sync with monotone vocals to get you pumped. With a tech-house bassline in sight and futuristic vocals feeling as if a robot is controlling you, Green Velvet and Mihalis Safras push all limits to ignite the tech-house groove on the dancefloor. An absolute crowd heater indeed, this one needs to be on your playlist regardless of the time of day. With Green Velvet sharing to his fanbase that “You don’t have to be Fake & Phoney,” prepare yourself for a tech-house experience indeed.

Listen to the stellar track below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com