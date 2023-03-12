Groove Armada team up with Mochakk for belting remix of classic track “Superstylin'”

By Ryan Ford 145

Groove Armada have entered 2023 in style, with a plethora of remixes in-hand of their seminal track, ‘Superstylin’.

Groove Armada have combined with prolific Brazilian talent Mochakk for an epic remix of their iconic 2001 release ‘Superstylin’. Meticulously rearranged by the 22-year-old DJ and producer, the original record finds a new lease of life with a fresh injection of awe-inspiring synth work and bass groove. Mochakk‘s reimagining certainly does the original proud and will undoubtedly win the hearts of Groove Armada fans worldwide when it hits the dancefloors. Dropping alongside it a piano-house rework of the track too, delivered by the collective genius of Folkness, Soban & Nate Soon.

These infectious revamps arrive in follow-up to other remixes from the likes of Logic1000, Dance System, and Ewan McVicar last year. The bundle of new music is a celebration of everything Groove Armada as they re-embrace their DJ roots. The new ‘Superstylin” remixes will be earning as many new fans on 2023’s dancefloors as the original did 20 years ago. Having just released their ‘GA25’ anniversary album and completed their last ever UK live tour, these innovative new remixes open another chapter for the English duo as their legacy continues to grow through their music, both past and present.

Be sure to listen to Mochakk’s take on the Groove Armada classic, ‘Superstylin”, for yourselves below!

Image Credit: Groove Armada (Press) by Lanty / Provided by Rotate Publicity