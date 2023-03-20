GT_Ofice & Chris Padin come together on new single ‘Invite Only’ with Krysta Youngs: Listen

Two producers who have been making a successful name for themselves, GT_Ofice and Chris Padin, come together on their newest banger ‘Invite Only‘ with the additional talents of Krysta Youngs.

When the names GT_Ofice and Chris Padin come up, the first thing that springs to mind is their love for infectious beats and floor-filler tracks. Both enjoying huge years in 2022, their hot streak is only getting hotter in 2023, and ‘Invite Only’ proves this as their first releases of this year.

A perfect anthem for shufflers, GT_Ofice and Chris Padin have curated the newest future house anthem to be obsessed with, one that will no doubt take the genre by storm. With a dark buildup where Krysta Young delivers a stellar vocal performance, the piano sounds add the lighter atmosphere to contrast the deep melodies, giving us the best of both worlds. Listeners certainly don’t need an invite to enjoy the soundscapes of this banger, so expect to hear it across all the clubs across the globe soon.

‘Invite Only’ once again proves the undeniable talents of GT_Ofice and Chris Padin, and with Krysta Youngs in the mix it adds the cherry on top of the musical cake. Don’t just take our word for it though, and make sure to stream ‘Invite Only’ here or below.

