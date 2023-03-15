H3nry Thr!ll drops new party anthem ‘Dance All Night’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe

H3nry Thr!ll has just released a new boppin’ hit entitled ‘Dance All Night’ out now via UFO Recordz.

The electronic dance music world is set to receive a massive boost with the upcoming release of ‘Dance All Night’ by the talented producer on the rise, H3nry Thr!ll.

H3nry Thr!ll has been gaining traction in recent years, and for good reason. His unique blend of deep house, future house, and bass music has caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the industry, including Alesso, Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Blasterjaxx, and Zonderling. These heavyweights have shown their support for the young producer, helping to push his music to new heights. A few previous releases for Thr!ll include ‘Trumpet’, ‘Lean’, and ‘Superman’ featuring NBLM and Biometrix.

With over 1.5 million streams on Spotify and numerous editorial playlist features, H3nry Thr!ll has proven that he has the talent and drive to succeed in the ever-competitive world of electronic dance music.

‘Dance All Night’ features a deep, pulsating bassline, layered with intricate melodies and soulful vocals that are sure to get any dancefloor moving. The track is an instant classic, we can’t wait to see the future for Mr. Thr!ll.

Listen to ‘Dance All Night’ on your preferred streaming platform here.

Image Credit: Press / Provided by UFO Network