Hardwell & Quintino reunite to release big room techno banger ‘Sloopkogel’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 157

Hardwell has opened the third door of six on his website, unveiling his new collaboration with Quintino ‘Sloopkogel,’ out now via Revealed Recordings .

Just less than a month away from making his return to Ultra Miami’s main stage, Dutch DJ producer and producer Hardwell calls upon his fellow Dutchmen Quintino to release ‘Sloopkogel,’ the single behind the third door of six. ‘Sloopkogel,’ which Hardwell confirmed is the Dutch translation for “wrecking ball,” follows his other two releases ‘Twisted’ with Will Sparks and ‘Balança’ with VINNIE. It also marks the fifth time the two have worked together, having previously collaborated on ‘Baladig’ in 2016, their remix of ‘Mi Gente’ in 2017, ‘Worst’ in 2018 and ‘Reckless’ in 2019.

From the start of ‘Sloopkogel,’ Hardwell and Quintino introduce the listener to a world full of powerful synths, bombastic rave drum loops, a thumping kick and a heavy four-on-the-floor techno rhythm. The track then suddenly stops, creating anxiety amongst listeners as each element is slowly reintroduced throughout the build-up. Before you know it, that raw and powerful main-stage energy found at the beginning returns to bring you a rhythm to dance the night away.

Although there is no official release schedule for the next three doors, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next three singles, which includes an ID with Olly James, ‘Revolution’ with Maddix and Timmy Trumpet and ‘Judgement Day’ with Sub Zero Project. In the meantime, be sure to check out Hardwell and Quintino’s new single ‘Sloopkogel’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform! We’ll make sure to keep you updated when the next three doors open!