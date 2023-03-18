Hardwell brings back classic trance in Timmy Trumpet & Maddix collab ‘Revolution’: Listen

By Gustavo Cristobal 166

Hardwell has opened the fourth door of six on his website, unveiling his new collaboration ‘Revolution’ with Timmy Trumpet and Maddix , out now via Revealed Recordings .

Less than a week away from returning to Ultra Miami’s main stage, Dutch DJ producer and producer Hardwell continues to share his platform with like-minded artists pushing the new soundscapes of techno. This time, he calls upon his fellow Dutchmen Maddix along with Australian producer Timmy Trumpet, who have both seen their own individual refinements of their production styles, exploring harder avenues of dance music. Together, the three artists incite a ‘Revolution,’ calling for freedom, diversity, unity and love.

From the start of ‘Revolution,’ the listener is introduced to an atmosphere full of white-hot synth lines on top of hard, thumping drum kicks. The “Revolution” vocal from the beginning takes over during the breakdown, where it begins to issue a call to the new generation to keep on exploring the sounds of the underground. As the track progresses, things start to heat up as hi-hats, melodies and the reverbed vocal continues on, creating an infectious groove that will rally up the masses.

Although there is no official release schedule for the final two doors, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the final two singles, which includes an ID with Olly James and ‘Judgement Day’ with Sub Zero Project. In the meantime, be sure to check out Hardwell, Timmy Trumpet and Maddix’s new single ‘Revolution’ on Spotify down below or on your favorite streaming platform! We’ll make sure to keep you updated when the final two doors open!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland