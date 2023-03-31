Hardwell fuses perfectly his past & present during Ultra Miami 2023 set: Watch

By Nicole Pepe 82

If you happened to miss Hardwell Ultra Miami 2023 set that took place on the Mainstage this past weekend, or you just simply want to relive the magic, then you’re in luck.

Hardwell just posted his full hour-long set to YouTube making it accessible for all to see. The set comes complete with time markers to dictate each song played and is great from start to finish.

To get things going, Hardwell begins his set with his original collaboration with Bright Lights ‘Shotgun (It Ain’t Over)’ and meshes that song into a brilliant mash-up of his track with Quentino ‘Sloopkogel’ and Zedd & Foxes track ‘Clarity‘ with Achilles’ track ‘After The Beep’. From there, we’re delighted with huge tracks including Hardwell’s rework of Afrojack & Martin Garrix’s ‘Turn Up The Speakers’, an original track from Revealed Recordings ‘I Feel Like Dancing’ and ‘Acid’ with Maddix and Luciana. Keeping things interesting, Hardwell also dropped a smashing ID from himself and Blasterjaxx and also made sure to include his remix of Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding‘s new track ‘Miracle’. Hardwell closed out his set with two massive tracks from Sub Zero Project including their remix of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs ‘Heads Will Roll’ and an aptly titled mash-up with Hardwell and Ran-D listed as ‘Judgement Day vs. Zombie’.

Be sure to check out Hardwell’s Ultra Miami set below:

To view the full tracklist click here.

Image Credit: Rudgr https://rudgr.com