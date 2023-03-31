HI-LO & Space 92 combine forces once again on ‘Arpeggio’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 71

“I think ‘Arpeggio’ perfectly blends the worlds of ‘Afterlife’ melodic techno, trance and peak time techno, without losing any of that high energy drive that also made ‘Mercury’ so effective,” says Oliver Heldens of his newest HI-LO collaboration with Space 92.

Ever since ‘Mercury’ came out to dominate the techno scene in August of last year, fans have understandably been waiting eagerly for another collaboration between HI-LO and Space 92, and thankfully the two titans have delivered once again. With ‘Mercury’ being a fan favourite techno tune last year, their newest effort ‘Arpeggio’ is looking to not only replicate but surpass the success of its former.

Following a recent b2b set during the madness of Miami Music Week last week (see footage above) during the Heldeep pool party, this release is the perfect timing for the pair to once again soar to the top of the charts. ‘Arpeggio’ takes melodic techno to a whole new level, managing to retain that relentless HI-LO spice whilst giving the soundscape room to take listeners on a hypnotic journey. For Heldens, this one has been a long time in the making, as he explains:

“I made the melody of this track in 2012 when I was 17 and it just always stuck with me, but I never finished a track with it. Until I showed it to Space 92 in Bali last year and we ended up finishing this idea together, and I couldn’t be happier with the end result! More melodic, melancholic & ‘dramatic’ than our previous collab ‘Mercury’, I think ‘Arpeggio’ perfectly blends the worlds of ‘Afterlife’ melodic techno, trance and peak time techno, without losing any of that high energy drive that also made ‘Mercury’ so effective.”

Space 92 adds:

“Working again with Oliver was an absolute pleasure as always. Our two worlds merge in such a delicate manner, I’m very excited about this one!”

The latest offering from HI-LO and Space 92 is out now, and you can stream it on all platforms here, via Heldens’ third imprint HILOMATIK, which saw its inception at the start of this year.

Image credit: press / provided by The Media Nanny