James Hype is debuting at Bootshaus with a massive Mainfloor takeover

By Samantha Reis 172

For the first time, Bootshaus will host the acclaimed phenomenon James Hype for an unforgettable show on March 11.

James Hype is one of the UK’s most hyped musical exports. Since coming into the limelight in 2018 he has remained trendy and that is very much down to the fact that he is unique in what he does. As a music producer, Hype throws out sky-high charts. His debut single ‘More Than Friends‘ blew up the charts and went Platinum in the UK and Gold in some European countries such as Germany, Belgium and The Netherlands, as well as racking up over 215 million streams worldwide. But his skills in the studio don’t stop at originals. James Hype is also famous for having the gift of creating amazing remixes. On remix duty, Hype has worked with renowned artists from various spectrums of music such as MEDUZA, Joel Corry, Rita Ora, Mabel and Bruno Mars. But if these two facets would be enough to support James Hype’s brilliant career, the truth is that something makes him unique and rare in the industry. The British artist is the author of performances larger than life that make his gigs unmissable and highly sought after internationally. James Hype is the master of the faders and has a mixing style that sets him apart from the rest. His performances are exciting, unequalled, and original. He is the fuel of the best quality for a crowd thirsty for good times that will arrive in Cologne this weekend.

On March 11, Bootshaus will welcome this mixing phenomenon to its hallowed grounds for the first time, in an event that is already sold out. Starting at 10 pm on a night that will run until 6 am, James Hype will take over the Mainfloor to set the hottest club in Cologne on fire. Hype will also be supported by Aaron Hibell, Brandon, and also Dave Replay. The other two rooms at Bootshaus will be no quieter than the Mainfloor. Blckbx is in charge of Tiefblau, who will host Dannic, Oliver Magenta and also Timbo in the booth. Dreherei will have at the helm Antipolar, Kevin Arnold, and Ódoyle. It will be another memorable night at Bootshaus, a house that has got you used to host the best parties. If you’re one of the ticket holders for this show, lucky you! It’s going to be bombastic.

Image Credit: James Hype (Press) / Provided by Bootshaus