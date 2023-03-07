Jay de Lys drops two new singles for new EP ‘Wild & Free’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 153

Most producers reflect their cultural influence within their music output. For Argentine producer, Jay de Lys, it is ingrained in his style in the most perfect compliment to his dance floor ready singles.

Growing up in Argentina, Jay de Lys experienced dance music through the lens of his native country and his works maintain that freedom and South American energy that define the region. With the release of his latest EP, the dance heavy collection to Wild and Free and Can’t Get Enough, he continues to show off his high energy dance floor anthems. Both singles showcase his pristine productions alongside the club ready energy that defines his style.

Opening up with an infectious vocal sample, and a hard hitting house percussion, Wild & Free certainly fulfills the promise of its title, delivering a fun and funky vibe from its opening stanza. The single pushes forward, continuing to showcase the smooth top-line of the track, as it sits on top of the club ready percussion of the single.

For the send track on the EP, Can’t Get Enough, JAY DE LYS continues to showcase his immaculate productions and fun, dance grooves. While both singles showcase the South American energy that would be expected, it is clear that Jay De Lys utilizes his countries influences while producing a sound and style that reflects a larger a audience.

With the release of his latest EP, the talented artist continues to showcase his incredible ability as well as understanding of the dance music scene both from within his upbringing and well beyond. Just hitting play on Wild & Free certainly sets up listeners for the club ready anthems that define Jay De Lys’ style.

Be sure to check out his latest EP and two song release, Wild & Free as he continues to push the boundaries of the genre while injecting a solid dose of his Argentine energy into his work!

Image Credit: Press