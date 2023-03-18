Jeff Mills expertly delivers second soundtrack for 1927 film ‘Metropolis’

By Ryan Ford

Iconic techno producer Jeff Mills has offloaded his second soundtrack for Fritz Lang’s 1927 film Metropolis.

Following up his first electronic music soundtrack for Metropolis released in 2001, Jeff Mills has provided a more symbiotic mix of compositions for the film with his latest score. Where the first addressed specific segments of the film in a track-listing form, his 2023 take ‘Metropolis Metropolis’ proposes a nuanced representation of the plot and storyline. Based on Thea von Harbou’s novel of the same name, Fritz Lang’s Metropolis is an almost-century-old German film, that addresses social issues in a dystopian futuristic urban setting.

As a storyline that takes place in the year 2000, the choice of sound elements sees Mills draw upon a unique blend of classical and electronic music – representing that relationship between man and machine. Furthermore, these sounds are commonly played in unison; symbolic of the themes of hopefulness the storyline evokes.

Speaking about his latest soundtrack Jeff Mills provided his thoughts on the film he keeps coming back to;

‘Creating music for Fritz Lang’s masterpiece film “Metropolis” over the many years has been and continues to be a great experience. The film is a story about “man vs man” with the help of a machine. Its dramatic theme is as relevant now as it was when the film debuted in 1927. A film to be enjoyed, but also noted and examined.’

The soundtrack is available on triple vinyl, CD, and digital, and what’s more, is that Mills’ score will be debuted live at Berlin’s Babylon Cinema in a matter of weeks’ time on 4th April. You can listen to ‘Metropolis Metropolis’ for yourselves below;

Image Credit: Jeff Mills (Press) / Provided by Pullproxy