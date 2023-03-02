John Summit to release long-awaited ID ‘Where Are You’

Due out tomorrow, March 3rd, 2023, John Summit will be releasing his long-awaited ID entitled ‘Where Are You’ featuring vocalist Hayla.

After just solidifying his first two-hour BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, Summit is expected to release his highly anticipated track ‘Where Are You’ tomorrow. Despite the track finding its way into the essential mix and numerous sets, Summit uploaded a thirty-second snippet to officially announce the forthcoming single.

Underneath the announcement artists from all walks of life joined in on celebrating the release such as Illenium tweeting ‘Goosebumps’ with a few fire emojis, and Wooli and Crankdat already claiming “dibs” on the remix, should there be an opportunity.

John Summit has quickly become a household name in tech-house in the past few years starting off with his breakout hit ‘Deep End‘, which at the time of writing sits at 83 million plays on Spotify alone. Other illustrious hits include ‘In Chicago’ and ‘La Danza‘, all within the same vein of deep-thudding kicks, quirky phrases, and bass almost too sweet. Summit, also known for his “bender-inducing” sets hasn’t slowed up with performances either. He just wrapped up his first-ever set at the iconic Printworks in London, England, and quickly headed to Fabric the next night. Summit is also slated to perform at Off The Grid‘s first ever “cave rave” on April 21st and 22nd in Tennessee among dozens of other performances he has slated for the rest of the year.

Image Credit: John Summit Press