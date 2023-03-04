John Summit drops eagerly-awaited single ‘Where You Are’ with Hayla: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 112

While legends like David Guetta and Skrillex still dominate much of the headlines and chart positions in dance music, it is impossible to ignore the meteoric rise of accountant turned producer, John Summit, as his stature seems to rise by the day.

The Chicago native is as much known for his pulsing house rhythms and energetic live shows as he is for his outgoing social media personality and party habits, a balance that seems to only grow his legend and appeal to the masses. After the release of his first-ever BBC Radio 1 mix, Summit turned his attention to teasing the upcoming release of one his most anticipated IDs, the infectious single, Where You Are. Featuring the soaring vocal melodies of singer Hayla, the track opens up by asking listeners, “do you dream alone under the moon?” as Summit delivers a soft pad and pulsing lead to accentuate the track. From there, he expertly builds the musical foundation, bringing in a steady slate of percussion to drive the track, ensuring that listeners everywhere will be overcome with the rhythms of the production no matter where they are listening.

When the chorus hits, the music clears out as Hayla delivers the emotional refrain of, “I get this feeling, I want to be where you are,” the passion and longing for that human connection entrenched in the performance. After the year John Summit has had, hitting club and festival stages around the world, including a massive opening slot for Deadmau5 and Kaskade’s Kx5 project at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum back in December, he certainly is showing the full command of his production powers with this new release.

Although he is still a relative newcomer on the music scene, his legend is quickly rising, evidenced by a surprise release party in NYC for the single that sold out even before he had a chance to Tweet about it. Check out Where You Are out now.

Image Credit: John Summit (Press) / Provided by Rephlektor