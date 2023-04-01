Julian Cross releases festival ready anthem ‘Antidote’: Listen

By Chris Vuoncino 156

Born in the Netherlands and raised in Belgium, producer Julian Cross has been quickly ascending the ranks of the dance music scene thanks to his incredible tracks and support from the international star, Afrojack. After a quiet 2022 that didn’t feature any new music, Cross shared his latest track the same weekend that he took the stage in Miami for Ultra Music Festival.

Releasing new music after a year-long hiatus is generally a struggle for any artist, much less an up-and-coming one like Julian Cross, but his appearance at Ultra, combined with mentor and label boss Afrojack also sharing the single during his own Main Stage set, certainly helps for a much more exciting opening weekend. With such a massive introduction in the books, Antidote, which is out via Afrojack’s label imprint, Wall Recordings, certainly appears that it will be a staple of live sets for the foreseeable future with its pristine production and hard-hitting bass lines.

Wasting no time in showcasing the power and impact of what’s to come, the single kicks off right away with a steadily growing synth and percussion section, building and swirling before giving way to the full force of the main bass riff that defines the track’s heaviest moments. This immediacy is what makes it so ideal for festival stages around the world as it can easily coincide with other singles and mash-ups and provide a hard-hitting moment set to energize the crowd. The beauty and orchestration of Julian Cross can be found in the quieter moments of the release, where he allows for space to take over the moment, with pulsing key hits, the filtered lead slowly driving in the background, it allows for a harmonic moment for listeners to catch their breath before the full force of the single returns.

With much more promised from Julian Cross this year, Antidote is an exciting start for the next chapter of the young producer’s career.

Image Credit: Julian Cross (Press) / Provided by WALL Recordings