Julian Jordan turns DJ tool ‘Start To Move’ into newest single on STMPD RCRDS: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

Originally intended just for DJ sets, the demand proved to leave Julian Jordan with no other choice than to release ‘Start To Move‘ officially, out now on STMPD RCRDS.

With a need to destroy dancefloors worldwide, this is exactly what Julian Jordan has been doing and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Within his high-energy DJ sets are some of the biggest bangers, and one that was originally a DJ tool only for his sets has proven to be too good not to be released officially. ‘Start To Move’ is a track that fans of his will know well from his sets, but now it’s been given the full production treatment to make its way onto streaming platforms via STMPD RCRDS.

Infused with the undeniable signature Julian Jordan groove, ‘Start To Move’ is exactly what you’ll do as soon as you hear the first few notes of this tune. His ‘hyper house’ style is once again put to the forefront but moves to the darker side, with a bass house flavour to give the track a razor-sharp edge to it. When listening to it in all of its glory, its no wonder as to why this simply couldn’t be contained to his DJ sets alone.

‘Start To Move’ is out now via STMPD RCRDS, and you can stream it on all platforms here.

Image Credit: Julian Jordan Twitter