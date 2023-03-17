Kaskade & deadmau5 finally unveil their debut album as Kx5: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 183

15 years on from their first collaboration ‘I Remember,’ Kaskade and deadmau5 have come full circle by finally releasing a full-length album together under their Kx5 project. The self-titled project sees appearances from the likes of SOFI TUKKER, Elderbrook, Hayla and many others.

When delving into the shared history between long-time friends and collaborators Kaskade and deadmau5, you’d have to go all the way back to 15 years earlier, with 2008’s ‘I Remember.’ Going down the timeline, you’d also find tracks such as ‘Move for Me‘ which was released in the same year and 2016’s ‘Beneath With Me.’

Now moving to the most recent events in this timeline, it’s officially been one year since the pair announced to the world the conception of Kx5, their collaborative duo project, with the debut single ‘Escape‘ with Hayla. Following this, last year also saw them release ‘Take Me High,’ Alive‘ with The Moth & The Flame and also James French collaboration ‘Avalanche.’ In addition to the releases, their show at the LA Memorial Coliseum was not only a career highlight for the pair, but it officially broke records, being the largest single-day concert event headlined by an electronic music artist ever in North America. By any standards, last year was hard to beat but it seems as though they’re about to do it, with the official release of their debut full-length album, ‘Kx5.’

Although this album is a star-studded affair, they’ve also made sure to give themselves the spotlight when it comes to solo tracks ‘Unobsidian‘ which is the album closer and the previously released ‘Take Me High,’ already one of the fan favourite releases out of those that we’ve been given a taste of leading up to the full version. The most exciting aspect is, of course, the tracks that we haven’t heard yet (or, if you’ve been lucky enough to catch one of their sets thus far, the IDs they’ve been teasing) which make up a good chunk of the album. ‘Bright Lights,’ ‘pwdr Blu,’ ‘Eat Sleep‘ and ‘Unobsidian’ are the tracks that give us a new side to the Kx5 project, joining the singles that have already been making their way round the live set circuits.

Mixing nostalgic dance with the expertise of production that only Kaskade and deadmau5 can keep so fresh, Kx5 have knocked it out of the park with their self-titled project, and you can stream it in full here.

Featured image credit: Leah Sems / provided by Falcon Publicity