Kaskade and Deadmau5 make their Kx5 debut at Ultra Music 2023; watch

By Chris Vuoncino 180

While the release of I Remember way back in 2008 will always be a highlight for the careers of Kaskade and Deadmau5, the two global superstars are looking forward with their newly formed alliance, Kx5. Having made several marquee appearances at events of all sizes over the past year, the duo made their official debut at Ultra Music Festival this weekend, appearing on the Live Stage for day 3 of the event.

After a massive headline performance at the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum back in December, the duo appears more poised than ever to take over the world with their debut, self-titled album, finally being released on March 17th. The two veterans took the already massive expectations for Kx5 into Ultra Music with the confidence that fans would expect from Kaskade and Deadmau5, having already seen the incredible response the pair have received for their music, starting with their explosive debut single, Escape. With this being one of their first performances since the release of the album, it would be more of a victory lap for the duo, as they could now share the 10 brand new tracks with an audience now familiar with all of the music.

The nearly hour-long set did include every track from the new album, allowing the fans in attendance and at home to experience the music with the full force of the festival setting that Kaskade and Deadmau5 surely envisioned for each production. As the night went on, the duo looked back to their 2016 single with singer/ songwriter Skylar Grey, the haunting track, Beneath With Me, but noticeably left off the set was I Remember. With the release of their debut album, the two icons seem set to move forward, crafting their next collection of future anthems for the dance community.

Be sure to relive the full Kx5 set below from Ultra Music Festival 2023.

Image Credit: Peter Don / Provided by Falcon Publicity