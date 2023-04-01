Kygo remixes Michael Jackson & Paul McCartney’s ‘Say Say Say’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The iconic tropical house producer Kygo has added yet another breathtaking remix of a legendary track to his discography. This time, he chose “Say Say Say,” which was the lead single of Paul McCartney’s album “Pipes of Peace” in 1983 and featured Michael Jackson.

Having already explored this highly risky territory with success through his 2019 remix of Whitney Houston‘s Higher Love, Kygo has consistently proven his versatility as a producer. Say Say Say happens to be his first release of the year and it is filled with characteristic sounds from the artist including melodic vocal chops, uplifting piano chords, and funky synth stabs.

Here’s what Kygo had to say about his work on this classic –

“It’s no secret that I love working with iconic vocals from the ’80s, and ‘Say Say Say’ was one that I really wanted to work on. I feel like it has some great added energy and brings a masterpiece from 1983 into 2023, which is exactly what I was trying to achieve.”

Be sure to check out Say Say Say below –

Image Credit: Kygo (Press) / Provided by Electric Love Festival