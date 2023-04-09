LP Giobbi & Sofi Tukker team up for ‘If Love Is A Skill’: Listen

By Nicole Pepe 167

LP Giobbi and Sofi Tukker join forces to introduce a brand new single ‘If Love Is A Skill’ out now.

The rollout for LP Giobbi’s debut album ‘Light Places’ has officially begun. ‘If Love Is A Skill’ is the third single from the album, due out May 12th and comes alongside new tracks ‘Georgia’, ‘Can’t Let You Go’ featuring Little Jet, ‘Body Breathe’ featuring Monogem, and ‘All In A Dream’ featuring DJ Tennis and Joseph Ashworth. ‘Light Places’ is a highly anticipated album that Giobbi has stated draws from many areas of inspiration including her parents and their shared love for The Grateful Dead. The first few releases showcase Giobbi in all her glory as a producer and multi-instrumentalist taking aim at breaking down genres and providing elements of surprise tucked between each and every layer.

‘If Love Is A Skill’ features Sophie Hawley-Wel on vocals and Michael Cheever (also known as Le Chev) on the drum pad. The track itself is vibrant and reeks of creativity from all involved, but underneath the pumping bass, dramatic pads, and eloquently-sang vocals begging that “if love is a skill, let me practice on you” there’s so much more than meets the eye, which is a story to be told in this video where LP Giobbi performs in a studio.

Listen to the euphoric new track here.

Image Credit: Bryan Lasky / Provided by Big Hassle Media