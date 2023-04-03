Madeon announces show at Red Rocks on October 29

By Nicole Pepe 187

Iconic DJ/producer Madeon announces a continuation of his Good Faith Forever tour coming to Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado this coming fall.

Grammy-award-nominated Madeon wrapped up his Good Faith Forever Tour at the end of last year, making stops at Brooklyn Mirage (New York) and Frost Amphitheater (Palo Alto). Today, he announces his Good Faith show blending pop and dance with otherworldly stage production coming to Red Rocks on October 29. According to critics, the show is unbeatable, stating that “the tour, conceptualized by Madeon and visual collaborators The Architects, aims to merge EDM and pop concert formats. It strips away the center stage deck of computers and keyboards that oft barricade the DJ from the audience and replaces it with Madeon as a pop star in command of his environment.”

Artist presale starts on March 30 from 10:00 am MST to 10:00pm MST and general sale begins March 31 at 10:00 am MST.

Last year, Madeon signed with Mom + Pop Music and released ‘Love You Back,’ originally made for his Grammy-nominated album Good Faith. The fan favorite and cult classic follows his work with Lady Gaga on her hit single ‘911′ from Chromatica and is also credited for his work on her charting single ‘Gypsy’. He’s also created a remix of ‘No Fear No More’ with hip hop duo EARTHGANG and the Lena Headey-directed video for ‘Miracle’ starring Maisie Williams.

To register for the presale password, sign up here and buy can also purchase your tickets to see Madeon at Red Rocks here.

Image Credit: Ronnie Loyd / Provided by Grandstand Media & Management