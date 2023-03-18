Legendary Marshall Jefferson teams up with Kelli-Leigh on ‘Get Lucky’: Listen

By Samantha Reis

House pioneer Marshall Jefferson collides with TikTok sensation to deliver a sexy groovy offer.

Considered the godfather of house music, Marshall Jefferson has been a pioneer in the genre for the last forty years. Jefferson has a rich portfolio of music, including the hit ‘Move Your Body‘, the house tune that made him one of the kings of the genre. This track is one of the most acclaimed classics and one of the first piano house gems, which is why it is still used by artists today. Despite a career spanning four decades, nothing has slowed down Marshall Jefferson’s creativity and passion for music. Whether solo or with Ten City, he continues to perform live and make a name for himself on the charts. The American artist’s latest offering is ‘Get Lucky‘ featuring Kelli-Leigh, already available on the usual platforms via Helix Records.

Hailing from South London, Kelli-Leigh is one of the hottest vocalists and songwriters around. Her vocals have featured in three UK Top 10 records and her name is in the credits of works by Duke Dumont, James Hype, Tiësto, Low Stepa, and many more. About this collaboration with the house music legend, Kelli-Leigh commented:

“It was awesome to get into the studio with the legend of house himself Marshall Jefferson (…) Piano house has been a huge part of my career and to know it started with Marshall and get to work with him was brilliant. Created together with Jon Kong & Maegan Cottone pre-pandemic I’m so excited for ‘Get Lucky’ to be out in the world!”

‘Get Lucky’ is bubbling and highly uplifting. Kelli-Leigh’s voice shines brightly throughout the track, infecting with its sensuality and spaciousness. The piano tabs are incredible and the claps are lively, elements that hold you spellbound and hypnotise you. It’s a track that already tastes like summer and endless hot nights. Get into the rhythm of ‘Get Lucky’:

Image Credit: Marshall Jefferson (Press) / Courtesy of Neighbourhood PR