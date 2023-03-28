Marshmello delivers a charismatic set during day 2 of Ultra 2023: Watch

By Lakshay Bhagtani 144

The iconic masked producer and DJ Marshmello closed off day 2 at the Ultra 2023 mainstage in an emphatic way with three special guests on the stage alongside him, namely GloRilla, Roddy Ricch, and Farruko.

Every festival goes craves the kind of moments where an artist plays out exclusive, unreleased stuff live, and the closing act by Marshmello at Ultra 2023 mainstage didn’t disappoint at all as it was blessed with 7 IDs, starting from the intro itself. The surprise appearances of the three on-stage guests were a cherry on top as the crowd went absolutely ballistic when Roddy Ricch sang “The Box,” when Farruko performed “Esta Vida”, and when GloRilla came up for “F.N.F (Let’s Go)”

Marshmello recently dropped the first single from his highly awaited forthcoming album Joytime IV. Titled BeFoRe U, the track takes us down memory lane back to the artist’s characteristic future trap sounds that made us fall in love with him in the first place. Moreover, the single is also set to be a lobby track on the extremely popular first-person shooter Fortnite if it surpasses a hundred thousand fan votes on Marshmello’s new microsite.

Read Next – 12 people were hospitalized and 7 arrested on day 1 of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Marshmello’s complete set at Ultra 2023 below –

Image Credit: Rukes.com