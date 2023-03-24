Martin Garrix had the highest grossing tour in India’s history

By Chris Vuoncino

As a global force and musical icon, Martin Garrix has spent his career bringing his entire adult life delivering incredible performances to fans around the world. Most recently, he toured across India, making stops at a variety of high-profile locations, as well as a few unexpected appearances in what would turn out to be a history-making journey.

During his recent two-week trek, Martin Garrix made stops at eight different Indian cities, performing nine shows for an estimated 150,000 fans. Making stops in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi with fans flocking to see the Dutch superstar on stage. The success of the nine shows resulted in Garrix being deemed the highest-grossing music tour in the history of India’s live music industry. Along with the history-making journey, Martin Garrix enlisted multiple Indian celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Suhani Shah, Abdu Rozik, Just Sul, Aryan Khan, Nagma Mirajkar, and Funcho.

’India is one of my favourite countries to perform at, and this tour has been one of the best experiences ever. We have done 9 amazing shows in 8 different cities and I already can’t wait to come back.’’

The incredible accomplishment was also acknowledged by Karan Singh, the CEO of Sunburn who said:

“We are extremely proud and thrilled to learn of this development. We thank all of our supporters and patrons for their relentless efforts in making the Martin Garrix India Tour hit such a remarkable milestone and to support our vision of being a frontrunner in the live events industry. Sunburn has commenced the 2023 season on a high note with many more exciting announcements coming up in the near future.”

While he was on the road, Garrix also made time for a special visit to underprivileged children at the Tomorrowland Foundation Music & Arts School, treating the students there to a private performance.

Congratulations to Martin Garrix on this incredible milestone for his success in India, and catch the world’s number 1 DJ on tour all around the world through the rest of 2023.

Image Credit: Louis van Baar