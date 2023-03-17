Martin Garrix plays a surprise set in India for underprivileged children

By Lakshay Bhagtani 116

The iconic Dutch record producer and DJ Martin Garrix recently played a surprise set for the children of the Tomorrowland Foundation Music & Arts School by Ektara in Kolkata, India.

Having built an enormous fan base across the world over the years, Martin Garrix has always received a huge response from lovers of dance music in India during his multiple visits to the subcontinent. Here’s what the artist had to say when he announced his recently concluded India tour –

“India will always be special to me as the support I’ve been getting there, from the beginning, has been huge. I’m super excited to finally return and party with all my fans. Hope to see you there.” – Martin Garrix

Tomorrowland Music Foundation has a couple of educational institutions in Kolkata focusing on music & art in collaboration with Ek Tara, which happens to be a registered trust that focuses on quality education and skill development of children and women by providing them access to proper health, hygiene, nutrition, and skill-building opportunities.

Be sure to check out this small yet special moment from Martin Garrix’s surprise set for children in India below –

Image Credit: Tomorrowland