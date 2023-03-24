Martin Garrix dominating the Ultra Miami Mainstage [Live]

By Hemant Khatri 1.57k

Taking over from the hit machine ZEDD, is the legendary Martin Garrix, who is currently in control of the Ultra Miami mainstage and dropping banger after banger. Martin Garrix is the final act on the Ultra Miami mainstage for day 1. The day 2 performances on the mainstage include acts such as Marshmello, Alesso, Hardwell, Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren & more. The viewers couldn’t have asked for a better start to day one of the festival. You can now watch Martin Garrix live at Ultra Miami 2023 here.

His performance at Ultra Miami, one of the world’s biggest music festivals, is always highly anticipated. Garrix has a reputation for delivering high-energy sets that keep the crowd moving and dancing all night long. At Ultra Miami, he never disappoints, often debuting new tracks and remixes to the delight of his fans. With a massive stage production and stunning visuals, Garrix’s performance at Ultra Miami is always a highlight of the festival. His passion for music and dedication to his craft shines through in every performance, making him one of the most sought-after DJs in the world.

Be sure to not miss out and check out Martin Garrix live at Ultra Miami 2023 who will be closing the mainstage on day one of this year’s edition. Also, be sure to keep up to date with all sets during both weekends of the festival with We Rave You! You can check out Martin Garrix live here!

Image Credit: Louis van Baar