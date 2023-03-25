Martin Garrix delivers a sensational closing set on Ultra Miami Mainstage: Watch

By Ouranios Savva

Closing Day 1 at Ultra Miami in style, Martin Garrix ensured nothing less than the most energetic of vibes. A set that featured the Dutch icons ultimate tracks, as well as a few ID’s and surprises, this is one set that will be talked about for years and years to come.

Bringing to close what was an unforgettable Day 1 at Ultra Miami, Martin Garrix ensured that everyone in attendance, as well as the high volume of viewers on the ULTRALIVE livestream, were in for an experience of a lifetime. Well-known for his highly energetic and full of passion towards his craft live shows, the Dutch sensation took full advantage of the occasion, and in turn, delivered a set that will be talked about for years and years to come. From dropping IDs left and right and centre, to fan favourites and absolute classics, Garrix also made good of his promise that he has “got a lot of surprises,” with both Zedd and Alesso making an appearance on the mainstage throughout his set.

Kick-starting proceedings in the most spectacular of fashions, Garrix’s intros’ never fail to impress, and as expected, this time it was no different. Paving the way of what was to come, two brand new IDs were followed by the ever-so euphoric ‘Higher Ground,’ whilst his remix of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved,’ is a track of its own that deserves to be released sooner rather than later. Continuing with productions of his own, as well as shining the light on artists from his very own label, STMPD RCRDS, it was then time for the one and only Zedd to take centre stage, with their explosive house collaboration, ‘Follow,’ getting a reaction for the ages. A live set that kept on giving, Garrix ensured nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, with iconic classics such as ‘Animals‘ and ‘Turn Up The Speakers‘ further setting the tone at the closing stages of Ultra Miami. Having teased a collaboration for quite some time now, as well as sharing clips from their time spent in the studio in Miami, Alesso took to stage for the highly-anticipated debut of their forthcoming track, ‘Look Inside Our Hearts.’ The ultimate of surprises, Garrix put on the ultimate of live shows, as Day 1 came to a close in a truly breathtaking fashion.

The perfect ending to what can only be described as a sensational opener of Ultra Music Festival, be sure to check out Martin Garrix closing the Mainstage all over again below, as we now eagerly await for Day 2 and all the immersive acts that will be taking over the most talked about music event in the world right now. Setting up the tone for the rest of the festival in style, make sure to head over to the official Ultra Miami website, where you can find set times, and of course the livestream itself. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Martin Garrix / Provided By: Louis van Baar