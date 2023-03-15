Masterful Synergy: When dance music meets gaming

By Yotam Dov 117

From what started as a few lonely pixels dancing about in isolation, video games have grown into an all-singing, all-dancing phenomenon.

In recent years, game developers have realized the cruciality of combining an epic soundtrack with an epic game to really create the most immersive, enjoyable gaming experience.

FIFA Got it Right

FIFA is renowned for its elite playlists throughout the years, typically flicking between Indie and Dance Music bangers to collate the ultimate playlist. With an addictive game and an inevitably classic soundtrack, it’s no wonder that 56% of men in the UK and US admitted to playing FIFA regularly in a recent survey by ExpressVPN. Below, we’ve selected some of the best dance tracks to have graced the ears of this 56% while they played.

The Nights – Avicii

‘Live a life you will remember’

Avicii certainly did that, and may he rest in peace. What he left behind was a legendary musical legacy that will transcend the limitations of a human lifespan, and OG FIFA players will remember this banger for years to come. Songs like this made just opening up the FIFA menu enjoyable. It was hard not to get up and dance when this tune came on, making it pretty difficult to try and secure that vital win! If any song was worth losing for, though, it would be this all-time classic.

Source: Unsplash

F For You – Disclosure

‘I’ve been infected with restless whispers and cheats’

If anything is infectious, it’s this timeless tune. Embodying Disclosure at the peak of their powers, the track is a wonderful mash-up of dance music, catchy hooks, and awesome vocals from Mary J. Blige. FIFA players would find themselves loading up FIFA 14 and, before they knew it, the music had taken over. Foot tapping, shoulders swaying and ears pricked – this song was one of the best to come out of 2014’s game.

Hype – Dizzee Rascal and Calvin Harris

‘Seems like every time they take a shot they hit the crossbar’

With footballing bars woven into the fabric of the song, this hyped-up collab from two huge British artists set the backdrop of FIFA 17 perfectly. With incredible solo careers, any joint effort from these two icons was always going to be a classic, and they certainly delivered. With a funky beat that you can’t help but nod your head to, FIFA secured another electronic masterpiece with this one.

Kygo – I See Fire (Instrumental)

With no vocals in this song, there should be no words needed to describe it either. The Norwegian DJ has been smashing the electronic scene since his career took off after an impressive remix of Ed Sheeran’s ‘I See Fire.’ This track brings the feel-good element to listeners without fail and is the type of song that you could put on anywhere to bring a good vibe. Players would know they were in for a good game on FIFA when this track came on right before a big game!

Video games continue to be a highly entertaining form of escape for players, and their combination with high-quality music seems to make the perfect gaming formula. EA has nailed the niche of electronic music that they incorporate into their games, and we could write another 10 articles covering all the good FIFA songs that there have been over the years. It will be interesting to see where the future of video games and music leads, with the possibility of a Metaverse opening up limitless avenues: only time will tell.

Photo by Cristiano Pinto on Unsplash