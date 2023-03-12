Legendary drum & bass vocalist MC Fats has passed away

By Ouranios Savva

With tributes flooding in, the drum & bass community is mourning the loss of the most legendary of acts to grace the scene. The passing of MC Fats has spread sadness all across the dance scene, as the legendary act was battling with a number of health issues in recent times.

Spreading sadness across the drum & bass community, and the whole music scene for that matter, legendary MC Fats (real name Wildale Spencer) has passed away. A true pioneer within his field, the vocalist had been battling with various health problems over the years, and in fact, released his debut album ‘We Gotcha,’ in a bid to raise funds for medical procedures that would enable him to perform once again, and of course result in a more comfortable and pain-free life.

Having appeared on iconic tracks in the 90s, MC Fats has left a lasting legacy behind, whilst his iconic vocals helped shape the jungle drum & bass scene in more ways than anyone could imagine. Working with some of the biggest names around, it comes no surprise that the likes of Calibre, Dillinja, Pendulum and Chase & Status all acquired the master for the vocal parts of some of their biggest hits, and in turn, further cementing his influential status amongst the very greats to ever impact the music and dance scene as a whole.

Paying tributes all across social media, legendary acts and fellow artists have been expressing their deep sorrow for the passing of MC Fats, but at the same time, have shone further light on the genius mind behind this legendary act and ever-so wonderful human being. A truly mesmerising individual, Andy C’s drum and bass label, Ram Records, offered their condolences and respects by tweeting that “we are heartbroken to hear about the passing of MC Fats; he was a legend of DNB and a dear member of our family from the very beginning,” whilst jungle pioneer Doc Scott also tweeted; “Rest easy MC Fats, thank you for all the laughs and good times along the way, it’s a sad day for DNB, see you on the other side my friend.”

A loss that will be felt across all platforms and spectrums, MC Fats has left this world way sooner than anyone would have hoped, but during his time on earth, he made sure to leave behind a legacy that will be kept alive for all eternity. With this said, we would like to pay our respects to the legendary act, and send our condolences to everyone close to MC Fats as they mourn during these hard times. Rest easy Wildale Spencer!

Image Credit: MC Fats