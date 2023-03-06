Miami Music Week 2023: a comprehensive guide

Miami Music Week and Ultra is fast approaching yet again, and we’ve put together a handy guide on the must-do parties and best hotel to stay at for luxury, convenience and comfort.

If you’ve never been to Miami Music Week (MMW) – or, even if you have – before it can be overwhelming to decide on which events to do, where to go and even what hotel to stay at. From hand-picking some of the top events that will prove to be the most popular to telling you about the best hotel to stay at to maximise your overall experience for MMW and Ultra, we’ve got all your needs covered.

HOTEL

Uma House By Yurbban South Beach

Located just 1 minute from the beachfront with spectacular views and 0.2 miles from the city centre, Uma House By Yurbban South Beach is the only hotel you need to ensure your stay in Miami is as stress-free and enjoyable as possible. With unbeatable prices, Uma House By Yurbban South Beach comes complete with eye-catching decor, comfortable and fully equipped rooms, a rooftop pool, a restaurant and much, much more. So why is it the place to be during Miami Music Week and Miami as a whole? This hotel is not only up to date and fresh, it is also in close proximity to all the top events happening during MMW so there’s no need to fork out on expensive Uber rides or tackle with public transport. Uma House is also the perfect place to escape all the madness when needed, whilst also catering to the party lover inside of you.

As one of the newest hotels to the South Beach business, it has already grown to become the top place to stay in just over a year of opening their first American location. A testimony to a top experience, this is also backed up by Oriol Serra, CEO and co-founder of Smart Rooms Company who says:

“For us it’s key to offer a memorable accommodation experience that is above the expectations of our clients for its quality, originality and authenticity, and thanks to the efforts of a passionate, professional and close team.”

EVENTS

Of course, one of the biggest questions is: “which events do I do?” and with multiple per day, it can be tricky to choose. We’re looking at some of the best events on offer for Miami Music Week during each day alongside Ultra itself. For a full list, visit the MMW website here.

What? RÜFUS DU SOL presents Rose Avenue Records Showcase

When? Tuesday 21

Where? Space Miami

Starting the week early, the first night of Miami Music Week offers something special in the form of an in-demand DJ set from one of electronic music’s most beloved trios, RÜFUS DU SOL. Bringing the best of the best to showcase their Rose Avenue Records label, they’re joined by the likes of Cassian, Colyn, Yulia Niko and many others.

What? Afterlife Miami Music Week 2023

When? Wednesday 22

Where? Factory Town

Everyone knows that Afterlife, the brainchild of Tale Of Us, events are not to be missed in any capacity. World class lineups, audiovisual journeys not to be missed and much, much more, Afterlife has it all. Going well into the night, the label will no doubt bring the best of the best to this event.

What? M2 Opening Week with MORTEN

When? Wednesday 22

Where? M2

Kicking off M2’s grand opening week during Miami Music Week, Future Rave legend MORTEN returns to the city for the first time in a while, also joined by Gattüso and Pietro in a 35,000 square ft. venue that is destined to be a night to not miss out on.

What? Heldeep Pool Party

When? Thursday 23

Where? Nautilus

Miami Music Week isn’t complete without a pool party or two, and Oliver Heldens‘ Heldeep MMW parties are legendary. Bringing a lineup of fresh talent and familiar favourites such as The Magician, Anabel Englund, Space 92 and others, there’s also promises of secret special guests looking to make appearances too.

What? Deadbeats vs Cyclops Recordings

When? Friday 24

Where? Soho Studios

Calling all bassheads, this one’s for you! With Zeds Dead and Subtronics both showcasing the best talent from each of their labels, you can expect the bass to be ear-shattering. With it going on until 4:30am, there’s time to hit up the first day of Ultra and do this at the same time!

What? Zamna Miami

When? Saturday 25

Where? Island Gardens

For that euphoric, melodic techno goodness, head over to Zamna after Ultra day 2 to see incredible sets from ARTBAT, Paul Kalkbrenner, Agents of Time, Argy and Henri Bergmann.

What? RESISTANCE Miami: Official MMW Closing Party

When? Sunday 26

Where? M2

What better way to close out Miami Music Week after the final day of Ultra than with Ultra’s techno concept, RESISTANCE? With other RESISTANCE club events at M2 going on from Friday night all throughout the weekend, the final one sees Carl Cox, Enrico Sangiuliano, Solardo and many others join in on the celebrations, ensuring your experience closes in the best way possible.

There are just a few out of countless MMW parties to enjoy, but which ones will you decide on to add on to your Ultra experience in between relaxing at Uma House By Yurbban South Beach? Let us know!

