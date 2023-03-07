Michael Bibi joins forces with Kinahau for highly-anticipated banger ‘Different Side’ feat. Audio Bullys: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 29

Requested at the most frequent of levels, Michael Bibi has just released the most highly-anticipated track of the year, entitled ‘Different Side.’ A collaboration alongside Kinahau and Audio Bullys, this absolute banger will have anyone feeling some type of way.

Performing this absolute banger during his live shows for quite some time now, Michael Bibi has finally released his collaboration alongside Kinahau and Audio Bullys, in the form of ‘Different Side.’ Making waves within the underground scene, the British DJ/producer has been generating the most steady of fan bases, as his highly addictive productions most definitely leave no doubt to the imagination. Ensuring nothing less than fully energetic and feel-good vibes, ‘Different Side’ acts as not only the most eagerly-awaited release of this legendary act, but also as the first original production that Michael Bibi has dropped in almost a year. Taking it that one level further, emerging Mexican DJ/producer Kinahau adds his own touch to this masterpiece, whilst genre-defying duo Audio Bullys complete an end product that is out of this world.

Implementing their signature styles of play throughout, Michael Bibi and Kinahau sample the iconic vocal from Audio Bullys hit single ‘We Don’t Care.’ and in turn, have blessed us all with a production for the ages. Employing skippy drums, icy hats and a bassline that will have anyone feeling some type of way, ‘Different Side’ is the epitome of a track that will leave you begging for more. Groovy and energetic, this dance-filler has been requested countless of times during Michael Bibi’s live shows, and it comes to no surprise as to why it has been one of, in not, the most popular of ID’s amongst his sets prior to its official release. A true gem of a track, listeners are set to embark on a musical journey like no other, with ‘Different Side’ acting as yet another indicator towards that hard work and dedication presented by each of the featured artists.

Destined for nothing less than ultimate success, ‘Different Side’ is out now under Michael Bibi’s very own imprint, Solid Grooves Records. As addictive as the next production, we could not be any more certain of the impact that this track has had and will continue to have as time progresses, so be sure to check it out in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. We will be keeping a close eye on each set of artists’ and their future endeavours, but in the meantime, we would like to also know your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

Image Credit: Michael Bibi / Provided By: Press