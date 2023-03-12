MR.BLACK drops ‘Flight 303’, first single from upcoming ‘Tranceformation’ album: Listen

By Ouranios Savva 134

More than set on causing pure havoc with this latest release, MR.BLACK has just dropped the very first single from his upcoming ‘Tranceformation‘ album, in the form of ‘Flight 303.’ A hard-hitter in every sense, the Israeli DJ/producer is back with an absolute banger.

Constantly on the rise, MR.BLACK has been blessing fans alike with his electrifying style of play, and of course, the unique blend between hard-hitting genres such as big room and trance. Dropping one fire track after the other, this time is no different, as the Israeli DJ/producer presents the debut single from his upcoming ‘Tranceformation‘ album, in the form of ‘Flight 303.’

Implementing his signature sound throughout, this latest production offers nothing less than the most energetic of vibes, with each musical element complimenting the overall direction of this absolute banger. Taking listeners on a journey bursting of excitement and thrill, ‘Flight 303’ encaptures MR.BLACK to the utmost of perfection, as the man of the moment has once again showcased the undeniable musical prowess that he possesses. From a pounding bass, a harder techno edge and ultimately a high intensity drop accumulation, this track is one that you most definitely do not want to miss out on.

Leaving no doubt to the imagination, MR.BLACK has been ensuring nothing less that the most captivating of sound(s), with each of his releases acting as a clear indicator towards everything that he has set out to achieve thus far in his career. Gaining the ultimate traction for hits such as ‘Acid Rave,’ ‘Shine,’ and most recently ‘Voyage‘ alongside Yahel and Eyal Barkan, it comes to no surprise global dominance is the current direction in which he is headed at, whilst his presence on some of the biggest stages worldwide, can only further help enhance the status of this artist to watch.

Out now under his very own HYBIT imprint, ‘Flight 303’ promises to take listeners on a ride of full emotions and high-energy levels, with MR.BLACK providing just a glimpse of what to expect from the release of his album this summer. A certified hit on our books, be sure to check out ‘Flight 303’ in all its glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts in the comments section. Enjoy!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image Credit: Guy Sidi / Eclipse Media