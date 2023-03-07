Nicky Romero announces first-ever solo open to close show ‘Nightvision’ at AFAS Live

By Ellie Mullins 257

“I will take you on a journey throughout everything I’ve done, and will be doing. This means many special guests, brand new music, but also the biggest classics from over the years,” says Nicky Romero about his first-ever solo show, ‘Nightvision.’

With one of the most illustrious careers out of anyone on the electronic circuit and a growing discography of some of the biggest classics, Nicky Romero has been a pioneer of the euphoric, progressive scene for years on end now. As he enters another year of his career, he’s set out to make 2023 a very special one for him and his fans, with the announcement of his biggest show to date, all going down on 2 December.

Taking to the iconic Dutch venue AFAS Live, the show titled ‘Nightvision’ (produced by E&A Events and Artist Division) will not only see him take on his first-ever solo show, but will also see him perform open to close, the spotlight being entirely on him. ‘Nightvision’ will not only show what Nicky Romero has planned for the near future, but will be a chance for him to go down memory lane with his biggest fans, celebrating his career highs and special moments whilst playing out the biggest hits that made him a household name, including the likes of ‘I Could Be The One‘ with Avicii, ‘Toulouse‘ and even more recent classics such as ‘Afterglow.’

“I’m super proud to announce that my first ever solo show is happening this year! It’s called Nightvision, and will take place in AFAS Live, Amsterdam. I will take you on a journey throughout everything I’ve done, and will be doing. This means many special guests, brand new music, but also the biggest classics from over the years. Nightvision is a dream come true for me, and I’d love to share it with you,” says Nicky Romero

Aside from the Protocol Recordings boss himself, fans can look forward to an array of special guests, who will no doubt add to the overall mindblowing experience. Pre-registration for this unmissable solo show on 2 December is now available here, where you can be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Image credit: provided by press