Nicole Moudaber unveils techno banger ‘Intentionally’ ahead of stage takeover at Ultra: Listen

Gearing up for her stage takeover at Ultra Music Festival, Nicole Moudaber has just released a techno banger for the ages, entitled ‘Intentionally.’ Taking that one level further, Carl Cox has added his own unique touch for a remix version that will have anyone feeling some type of way.

Expanding her empire on the most constant of levels, Nicole Moudaber is well and truly on her way towards global dominance, and of course, we are all for it. Acting as one of the most iconic techno artists of our generation, the Lebanese-British DJ/producer has been making her own headlines for quite some time now, with most recently, the announcement of her very own InTheMood stage takeover at Ultra Music Festival, and more precisely, with the event’s iconic RESISTANCE concept. Boasting a lineup of some of the hottest acts in techno right now, Moudaber is showing no signs of slowing down, and in preparation to the big event, she has also just dropped the heaviest of tracks in the form of ‘Intentionally,’ and alongside it a remix by no other than legendary DJ/producer Carl Cox.

Delivering an absolute banger yet again, both the original track and the remix courtesy of Cox, will have listeners feeling some type of way. A hard-hitting production, the techno genre represented in its most fierce of forms, ‘Intentionally’ combines a wide range of musical elements that enable a final product that will have listeners begging for more. From a pulsing bass, melodic synths and the most euphoric of drops, this latest addition can only further indicate the undeniable musical prowess of both set of artists, with each adding their own unique touch on either rendition. The perfect treat in preparation to her stage takeover at Ultra on the 24th of March, Moudaber goes into further detail on what this achievement means to her, and how each of the featured artists on the lineup will be delivering an experience like no other;

“I selected these incredible artists because they embody what InTheMood is all about – forward-thinking, fun and f**king good vibes. We’re from all over the planet but share the same mission: To Make You Move. I can’t wait to take Ultra Miami on a trip of a lifetime with this crew.”

Out now under her very own MOOD record label, ‘Intentionally’ acts as yet another mesmerising installment in Moudaber’s already richly enhanced music repertoire. Elevating the track to even further heights, Carl Cox does what Carl Cox does best, and his remix is also one that listeners will not get enough of. Bearing this in mind, you can check out both renditions in all their glory below, whilst streaming is also available through all major platforms here. Don’t forget to also leave your own thoughts on this certified hit in the comments section. Enjoy!

