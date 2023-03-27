NOTD join forces with Maia Wright for energetic anthem, “AM:PM”; listen

By Chris Vuoncino

It is impossible to ignore the large legacy of incredible producers and songwriters that Sweden has given to the dance music world. Another prominent duo, NOTD has just returned with their latest feel-good anthem, AM:PM, and the first of many releases to come in 2023.

The duo of Tobias Danielsson and Samuel Brandt originally met through Soundcloud, where they began making remixes together before deciding to officially join forces, using the last two letters of their last names to create their artist name. While they continued to create new remixes, including more prominent ones such as Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran and Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled and Rihanna, they also began to find success in their original productions. Their growing stature in the music industry earned them several nominations for their work and even landed them an opening spot on Zedd’s 2019 Orbit Tour.

Now, the Swedish duo has returned with singer Maia Wright for a burst of dance-pop energy across the three minutes of their new single, AM:PM. The track opens with Wright’s smooth vocals kicking right in, sitting on top of a subtle kick and synth layer, allowing her to take center stage while still driving the energy of the track toward its inevitable crescendo. The melody and imagery come together perfectly during the pre-chorus, with the infectious refrain begging listeners to sing along as Maia Wright sings:

I wanna feel like this forever

A little reckless babe

But we can do whatever we like

Yeah we can feel like this forever

I want you front and center

I could be your 9 to 5

The chorus then kicks in, giving off shades of Zedd’s massive single, The Middle, but still preserving their own style and energy to deliver an anthem for the long road trips, playlists, and the dance floor. With much more to come from NOTD this year, they will surely be piling on to their already massive 2.5 billion streams worldwide.

Image provided by Katie O’Gara/ Island Records