Oliver Heldens brings a fresh twist to Kate Ryan’s classic hit ‘Désenchantée’ with EuroRave Mix: Listen

By Rahul Kale 180

Oliver Heldens, the Dutch DJ and producer known for his infectious house beats, has teamed up with Belgian singer Kate Ryan to create a fresh take on a classic hit. ‘Désenchantée‘, originally released in 1991 by French singer Mylène Farmer, has been given a new lease of life with Oli’s EuroRave Mix, out now on Spinnin’ Deep.

The world of electronic dance music has been known to produce some of the most innovative and captivating tunes in the music industry. The remix culture in EDM has also gained immense popularity over the years, with producers and DJs taking classic tracks and giving them a fresh spin, often with stunning results. One such example is the ‘Désenchantée (Oli’s EuroRave Mix)’ by Oliver Heldens and Kate Ryan.

The original song ‘Désenchantée‘ was a hit single by French singer Mylène Farmer in 1991. Beoming an instant classic, with its dark and brooding lyrics about disillusionment and the struggles of modern life, it was a massive success, reaching the top of the charts in France and Belgium, and has since become a beloved anthem for the French-speaking world.

Fast forward to 2023, Oliver Heldens has taken on the task of remixing this classic tune with the help of Belgian singer Kate Ryan. The result is a modern-day dancefloor banger that pays tribute to the original while infusing it with new life. The ‘Oli’s EuroRave Mix’ takes the original’s haunting vocals and pairs them with an energetic bassline, creating an upbeat and pulsing rhythm that is impossible to resist. The track is a masterclass in how to update a classic while maintaining its integrity, with Oliver Heldens’ expert production skills shining through.

Kate Ryan’s vocals also add a new dimension to the track, providing a fresh take on the classic lyrics that still manage to capture the song’s original emotion. Her voice soars over the driving beat, imbuing the song with a sense of optimism that is sorely needed in today’s world.

On delivering this amazing new remix, Oliver says,

“It’s been super fun to play this remix at the end of my sets, I’ve actually been working on a couple more tracks and remixes that are in a similar direction and I like to call this EuroRave, cause it’s not EuroTrance or Trance anymore, but it’s also not Techno.”

The ‘Désenchantée (Oli’s EuroRave Mix)’ is a prime example of how EDM can breathe new life into classic tracks. Oliver Heldens and Kate Ryan have created a modern masterpiece that pays homage to the original while pushing the boundaries of the genre. It’s a testament to the power of music to transcend time and place and a reminder that great songs will always find new audiences.

Image Credit: Tomorrowland