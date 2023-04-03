Oliver Heldens & Tchami take to Ultra Miami mainstage for showstopping B2B: Watch

By Jack Spilsbury 62

Oliver Heldens & Tchami set the mainstage of Ultra Miami day 3 alight as the link for a showstopping B2B.

Dutch pioneer Oliver Heldens and French avant-garde Tchami are no strangers to linking up to combine their djing talents. Already treating fans at festivals the likes of Tomorrowland just last year in Belgium, the pair once again took to the mainstage of Ultra Miami last weekend to perform a revolutionary and showstopping B2B, crossing genres and causing waves across the music world.

Setting the tone for this magnificent set, Oliver Heldens and Tchami spared no time diving into each other’s recent hits when they took to the stage day 3 of Ultra Miami, playing Tchami’s 2020 masterpiece ‘Born Again’ along with Heldens’ impeccable ‘This Groove’ a collaboration with Lenno. The hits didn’t end there either, with Tchami’s ‘Made In France’ making a musical appearance as well as Oliver Heldens’ breakout hit ‘Gecko’ with Becky Hill all achieving a roaring response from the thousand of festivalgoers. A copious amount of new music was presented throughout with a total of 5 mouthwatering IDs being played. This included a reported Tchami & Heldens collaboration, one via Heldens alias HI-LO, as well as a brand new remix of Gala‘s ‘Freed From Desire’.

It’s safe to say that Ultra Music Festival in Miami continues to be a festival of revolution and experimental, you can check out this sensational B2B for yourself via YouTube below. Don’t forget to let us know what you’re set highlights were!

Image Credit: Rukes.com