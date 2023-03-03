Oliver Tree and David Guetta come together on ‘Here We Go Again’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins

“I felt the concept tied nicely into the idea of the dance floor, where people are served one more drop after another… here we go again,” stated Oliver Tree about the concept of his collaboration with David Guetta.

Following a huge string of high-profile collaborations for both Oliver Tree and David Guetta including KSI, Robin Schulz and Bebe Rexha respectively, the pair have shone brightly as leaders within their own corners of the music industry, and now is the time for them to collide for the first time ever.

‘Here We Go Again’ is every bit as catchy as you would imagine from artists like Oliver Tree and David Guetta, mixing Tree’s distinguished and eclectic style perfectly with the production soundscape of Guetta, who knows exactly what it takes to create an earworm of a melody. Speaking of the soundscape, if it feels reminiscent of the early UK and eurodance scene, this is no mistake as Oliver Tree explains:

“I recorded this song in London so I was channeling some heavy UK and Euro dance inspiration. It only felt right when working with Dr. David Guetta. The lyrics tell a story of the never ending patterns that we repeat over and over again in our lives. I felt the concept tied nicely into the idea of the dance floor, where people are served one more drop after another… here we go again.”

With Oliver Tree also describing it as “the most classic rave anthem of the century” in his true tongue-in-cheek nature, ‘Here We Go Again‘ is perfectly reminiscent of his unserious attitude to life and the music industry, whilst simultaneously creating viral hit after hit.

Image credit: Rukes.com