Otto Knows starts 2023 with refreshing new single ’Rosa’: Listen

By Jan César 57

After 4 releases in 2022, Swedish producer Otto Knows kicks off 2023 with ‘Rosa,’ released on Tomorrowland Music.

In 2022, Otto Knows ended a 3-year-long pause with ’Pyramids’ together with Alex Aris. This collaboration worked very well and together with Alex Aris he then went on to release singles ’Lover’, ’Electricity’, and ’Randomize’. The creator of the legendary progressive house anthem ’Million Voices’ began a new chapter in his career with these releases.

“I’m super excited to finally release music again and create new memories. I’ve put my heart in those new songs and I’m very proud to finally be able to share them with the world,” he says.

’Pyramids’ was also one of the first singles released on the brand new label Tomorrowland Music, which looks like a new home for Otto’s new releases. Bringing the retro vibe together with fitting vocals, Otto’s new style is the type of house music that nowadays works very well. His new single, ’Rosa’ only proves this.

’Rosa’ hits faster bpm than the previous singles, however, it keeps the magical Otto Knows touch. Quality house production, piano chords, uplifting mood and female vocals are combined into an emotional single, just as we are used to from the producer. This single is made for clubs and festivals, but also for headphones and speakers of dance music fans from all over the world.

’Rosa’ is out now on Tomorrowland Music.

Image Credit: Provided by Tomorrowland