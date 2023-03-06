Producers and their credits: a brief look

By Ellie Mullins 78

Of course, we’re all familiar with our favourite artists’ hits. But are you familiar with the hits that don’t have their names in the title of the track?

It’s no secret that most of our favourite producers have used their talents to produce and help on other artists’ tracks, but do you know exactly who has produced what tracks for famous pop stars and other commercially known legends in the past? We’ll be looking back upon some famous examples and some you may not know.

Christian Karlsson (Galantis)

Part of a duo called Bloodshy & Avant, where Galantis’ Christian Karlsson is Bloodshy, the pair had a hand in the production of some of the most iconic pop albums and singles of all time. After getting their start producing Christina Milian’s debut album, they then went on to work with the likes of Ms. Dynamite and Sugababes. Aside from this they’ve also produced for the likes of Madonna (‘How High’ and ‘Like It or Not’ for the 2005 album ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’) and Kylie Minogue (‘Speakerphone,’ ‘Nu-di-ty,’ ‘Cherry Bomb’) but it’s with Britney Spears that Karlsson and his counterpart shared the most production history with. Starting in 2003 for her album ‘In the Zone,’ they produced the tracks ‘Showdown’ and ‘Toxic,’ the latter being one of the most iconic pop tunes of all time which also received a Grammy award. Karlsson also worked on the albums ‘Blackout’ and ‘Circus’ with Avant, and worked solo for the 7th album by the singer ‘Femme Fatale.’

Skrillex

Although in terms of productions Skrillex is famously known for his work with Justin Bieber on many songs across multiple different albums going back to 2015, his credits are perhaps some of the most impressive in the industry, showcasing his range and ability. From pop to rap and much more in between, it isn’t just fellow electronic music stars (Diplo, RL Grime, Louis the Child and more) where his talents come in handy. Most famously, he’s worked with Beyoncé (‘Energy’), Mariah Carey (‘The Distance’), Lady Gaga (‘Plastic Doll’), Fifth Harmony (‘Angel’), Ed Sheeran (‘Take Me Back to London’) and many others, the impressive list just continuously growing.